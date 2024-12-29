One [2022-2024] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One [2022-2024] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Brand GT Force Hero Price ₹ 62,850 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity 48 V - Engine Capacity - 199.6 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7-8 hours -

In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.