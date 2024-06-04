One Plus Pro vs RayZR 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Rayzr 125 Brand GT Force Yamaha Price ₹ 76,555 ₹ 85,030 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -