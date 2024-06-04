HT Auto
In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
One Plus Pro vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Fascino 125
BrandGT ForceYamaha
Price₹ 76,555₹ 79,900
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Ground Clearance
210 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,55594,994
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55579,900
RTO
07,322
Insurance
07,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6452,041

