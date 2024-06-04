HT Auto
GT Force One Plus Pro vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
One Plus Pro vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Urban club 125
BrandGT ForceVespa
Price₹ 76,555₹ 91,259
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
210 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,5551,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55594,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6452,339

