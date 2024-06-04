One Plus Pro vs NTORQ 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Ntorq 125 Brand GT Force TVS Price ₹ 76,555 ₹ 84,636 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 54.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -