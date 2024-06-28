One Plus Pro vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.