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HomeCompare BikesOne Plus Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

GT Force One Plus Pro vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 GT Force One Plus Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
One Plus Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandGT ForceSuzuki
Price₹ 76,555₹ 88,376
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
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Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force One Plus Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Footspace View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
210 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg110 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,5551,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55588,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
06,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6452,264

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