HomeCompare BikesOne Plus Pro vs Avenis

GT Force One Plus Pro vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
One Plus Pro vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Avenis
BrandGT ForceSuzuki
Price₹ 76,555₹ 86,700
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V/ Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,5551,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55586,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
06,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6452,199

