One Plus Pro vs Buzz Comparison

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.