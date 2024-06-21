HT Auto
GT Force One Plus Pro vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
One Plus Pro vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus pro Zepop
BrandGT ForceRowwet
Price₹ 76,555₹ 61,770
Range110 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.7 Hrs.

One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Start Buttion
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh72 V/28 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,55565,338
Ex-Showroom Price
76,55561,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6451,404

