One Plus Pro vs Flion Comparison

In 2024 GT Force One Plus Pro or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus Pro up to 110 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.