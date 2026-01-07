In 2026 GT Force One Plus Pro or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
One Plus Pro vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus pro
|Dio
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 76,555
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-