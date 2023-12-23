Saved Articles

GT Force Flying vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2023 GT Force Flying or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68552,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33852,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,117

