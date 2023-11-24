Saved Articles

GT Force Flying vs TVS XL100

In 2023 GT Force Flying or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68551,146
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33841,015
RTO
03,027
Insurance
3,3474,947
Accessories Charges
02,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,099

