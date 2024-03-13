In 2026 GT Force Flying or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Flying vs XL100 Comparison