GT Force Flying vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 GT Force Flying or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flying up to 60-65 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Flying vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flying Mitra
BrandGT ForceTrinity Motors
Price₹ 54,338₹ 73,999
Range60-65 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 hours3-5 Hrs.

Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1750 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg58 kg
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
660 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours3-5 Hrs.
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree10 degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
60 V / 26 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68582,026
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33873,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
3,3472,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,763

