Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFlying vs Toutche Heileo M100

GT Force Flying vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

In 2023 GT Force Flying or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Toutche Heileo M100
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
Heileo M100 STD
₹49,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68549,900
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33849,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,072

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Screenshot from video posted on social media channel X.
    Watch: Super expensive Bentley rams bridge at US-Canada border, terrorism link denied
    24 Nov 2023
    An electric aerial vehicles or EAV in action on a farmland in California.
    How flying cars can takeover global farms, covering one acre every minute
    7 Dec 2023
    The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. Check out its jaw-dropping price
    23 Dec 2023
    The S11 from MACA Flight is a single-seater hydrogen-powered aerial vehicle with a top speed of 250 kmph.
    Get Set. Fly! UAE likely to hold world's first-ever flying car race
    14 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings.
    Watch: World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings
    27 Oct 2021
    The final unit of Mulsanne, a limited 6.75 Edition, will go to an undisclosed buyer in the US. Bentley's Flying Spur takes over as the company's flagship model.
    Watch: Bentley pays tribute to Mulsanne as it stops production of the iconic car
    26 Jun 2020
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Bentley Motors has introduced the new Flying Spur with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.
    Bentley Flying Spur goes green with hybrid avatar
    7 Jul 2021
    View all
     