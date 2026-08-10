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GT Force Flying vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 GT Force Flying or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Flying up to 55-65 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Flying vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flying Sa 1000
BrandGT ForceStella Automobili
Price₹ 54,338₹ 46,000
Range55-65 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time4-5 hours-

Filters
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force Flying Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1750 mm1780 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
660 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
60 V / 26 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68546,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33846,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,239988

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