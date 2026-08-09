In 2026 GT Force Flying or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Flying vs Shine Comparison