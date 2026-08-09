In 2026 GT Force Flying or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Flying vs Livo Comparison