In 2026 GT Force Flying or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Flying vs Grazia Comparison