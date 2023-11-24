Saved Articles

GT Force Flying vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 GT Force Flying or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68583,250
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33869,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
3,3477,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,789

