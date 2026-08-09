In 2026 GT Force Flying or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Flying vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flying
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 54,338
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|55-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-