In 2026 GT Force Flying or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Flying has a range of up to 55-65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Flying vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flying
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 54,338
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|55-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-