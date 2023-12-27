Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFlying vs One

GT Force Flying vs GT Force One

In 2023 GT Force Flying or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 w250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours7-8 hours
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,68566,335
Ex-Showroom Price
54,33862,850
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3473,485
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2391,425

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. Check out its jaw-dropping price
    23 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings.
    Watch: World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings
    27 Oct 2021
    The final unit of Mulsanne, a limited 6.75 Edition, will go to an undisclosed buyer in the US. Bentley's Flying Spur takes over as the company's flagship model.
    Watch: Bentley pays tribute to Mulsanne as it stops production of the iconic car
    26 Jun 2020
    Bentley Motors has introduced the new Flying Spur with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.
    Bentley Flying Spur goes green with hybrid avatar
    7 Jul 2021
    View all
     