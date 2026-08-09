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GT Force Drive Pro vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Urban club 125
BrandGT ForceVespa
Price₹ 85,999₹ 91,259
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
STD
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
670 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100-110 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Parking AssistAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,8601,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99994,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,8616,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9312,339

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