In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Pro up to 100-110 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Drive Pro vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive pro
|Ego li
|Brand
|GT Force
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 85,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|3-4 Hours