In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs NTORQ 125 Comparison