In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Pro up to 100-110 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Drive Pro vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive pro
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|GT Force
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 85,999
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6-7 Hours