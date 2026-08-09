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GT Force Drive Pro vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Pro up to 100-110 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Drive Pro vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Sa 2000
BrandGT ForceStella Automobili
Price₹ 85,999₹ 86,000
Range100-110 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes6-7 Hours

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
STD
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1050 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
670 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100-110 km60-70 km
Max Speed
70 kmph70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Parking Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes6-7 Hours
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km2.3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86089,861
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99986,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8613,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9311,931

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