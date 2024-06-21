HT Auto
GT Force Drive Pro vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 GT Force Drive Pro or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 67,801 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Pro up to 60-65 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Drive Pro vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Buzz
BrandGT ForceStella Automobili
Price₹ 67,801₹ 95,000
Range60-65 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 hours 5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
Lead Acid 48V
₹67,801*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
1820 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours 5-6 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
TFTDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,71699,161
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80195,000
RTO
00
Insurance
2,9154,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5192,131

