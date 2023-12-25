In 2023 GT Force Drive Pro or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the
In 2023 GT Force Drive Pro or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Drive Pro up to 60-65 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
