In 2023 GT Force Drive Pro or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
