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GT Force Drive Pro vs Honda Livo

In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Livo
BrandGT ForceHonda
Price₹ 85,999₹ 81,651
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
STD
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100-110 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologyHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Parking AssistGear position indicator
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86096,039
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99983,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
3,8616,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9312,064

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