In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive pro
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,999
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-