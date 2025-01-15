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GT Force Drive Pro vs Hero Destini 125

In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs Destini 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Destini 125
BrandGT ForceHero
Price₹ 85,999₹ 80,450
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-59 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
STD
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm1862 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm162 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1050 mm1125 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
670 mm697 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100-110 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologySingle Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Parking Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86093,143
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99980,450
RTO
06,436
Insurance
3,8616,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9312,002
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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