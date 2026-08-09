In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|GT Force
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-