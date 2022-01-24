In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|GT Force
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-