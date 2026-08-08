Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive plus[2022-2024] Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand GT Force Vespa Price ₹ 1.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Range 100-110 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 hours -

In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.