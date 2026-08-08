In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-