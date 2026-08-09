In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-