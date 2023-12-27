Saved Articles

GT Force Drive Plus vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 GT Force Drive Plus or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
11
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 w8500 w
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours3 Hrs
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3551,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,2151,45,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1408,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3073,306

Hindustan Times
Simple Energy One | Electric | Automatic | 1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Hindustan Times
Vida V1 | Electric | Automatic | 1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs*
    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
