In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Plus up to 100-110 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Drive Plus vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus
|Smak
|Brand
|GT Force
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|3-7 Hrs.