HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesDrive Plus vs Smak

GT Force Drive Plus vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Plus up to 100-110 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Drive Plus vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive plus Smak
BrandGT ForceSeeka
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range100-110 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 hours3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 w2 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1870 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours3-7 Hrs.
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
60 V / 42 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3551,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,21599,911
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1404,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3072,238

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Image used only for representational purpose
    This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a drive-thru
    19 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    The Zeiss DriveSafe lenses use a specialised coating that seems to prevent glare at its source
    Zeiss DriveSafe lenses review: Sharper vision for night drives
    10 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
    20 Jul 2021
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    15 Dec 2020
    View all
     