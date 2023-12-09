In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Drive Plus up to 100-110 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less