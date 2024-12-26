In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Unicorn
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-