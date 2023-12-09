Saved Articles

GT Force Drive Plus vs Honda Dio 125

In 2023 GT Force Drive Plus or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
1200 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,35597,770
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,21583,400
RTO
08,172
Insurance
4,1406,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3072,101

