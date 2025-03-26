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HomeCompare BikesDrive Plus[2022-2024] vs Xtreme 160R

GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive plus[2022-2024] Xtreme 160r
BrandGT ForceHero
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 hours-

Filters
Drive Plus[2022-2024]
GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024]
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm167 mm
Height
1070 mm1052 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg139.5 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
700 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
Range
100-110 km/charge-
Max Speed
55-60 kmph115 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start
Motor Power
1200 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular FrameTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeXSENS Advantage Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
60 V / 42 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3551,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,2151,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
4,14011,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3072,683

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