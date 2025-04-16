In 2026 GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Drive Plus[2022-2024] vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drive plus[2022-2024]
|Super splendor
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|100-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-