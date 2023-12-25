In 2023 GT Force Drive Plus or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 GT Force Drive Plus or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at 80,848 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Drive Plus has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less