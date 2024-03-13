HT Auto
Drive Plus vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive plus Glamour
BrandGT ForceHero
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 82,348
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-64.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 hours-

Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,35595,233
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,21582,348
RTO
06,587
Insurance
4,1406,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3072,046

