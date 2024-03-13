In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 GT Force Drive Plus or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Drive Plus has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Drive Plus vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive plus Glamour Brand GT Force Hero Price ₹ 1.03 Lakhs ₹ 82,348 Range 100-110 km/charge - Mileage - 64.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 hours -