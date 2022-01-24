In 2026 Gravton Motors Quanta or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Quanta has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Quanta vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quanta
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-