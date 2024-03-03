In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price).
Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm.
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Gravton Quanta vs Fascino 125 Comparison