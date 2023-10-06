Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,42,800
RTO
7,92011,794
Insurance
2,82113,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3583,603

